TOTW: Bellmont girls volleyball

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Bellmont Squaws volleyball team brought home the program’s 16th consecutive sectional championship over the weekend. That is why the Bellmont girls volleyball team is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Bellmont also had five girls named to the NE8 all conference first and second teams this week.

The Squaws will play in the regional semi-final this Saturday against NorthWood at 10 AM and will advance to the championship match at 7 PM if they win.