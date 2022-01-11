TOTW: Bellmont Braves Wrestling

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Bellmont wrestling program added another chapter to their already rich history this past weekend as the Braves claimed the 2A state title at the IHSWCA meet in Martinsville.

2022 2A State Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/Es7AVxOHix — Bellmont Wrestling (@BravesWrestling) January 8, 2022

It marks the sixth overall state title for the program. The Braves have won the 2A state title two of the last three seasons (2022 and 2020), while finishing as state runner-up last season. They also won the 2A state title in 2016, while winning the single-class state title in 1987, ’88, and ’94.

On Saturday, Bellmont defeated Western (45-21) in the quarterfinals and Oak Hill (54-15) in the semifinals to advance to the championship match against Jay County. The Braves bested the Patriots 56-15 for the title.

Bellmont is led by first-year head coach Tim Myers, who previously served as an assistant coach for over two decades.

Bellmont’s next meet is schedule for January 18 against Carroll.