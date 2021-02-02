TOTW: Bellmont Braves Wrestling

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont wrestling picked up the program’s 44th sectional title over the weekend. That is why Bellmont wrestling is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Braves had five 1st-place finishers at sectionals; Isaac Ruble (113 lbs), Dominic Litchfield (132 lbs), Garrett Manley (145 lbs), Duke Myers (170 lbs) and Dalton Robinson (285 lbs).

Bellmont has a total of 10 wrestlers advancing to the regional round this Saturday at Jay County High School.