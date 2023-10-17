DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Death, taxes, and Bellmont volleyball winning a sectional title.

For a 19th straight season, the top-ranked team in Class 3A took home a sectional crown after sweeping Norwell in a straight-set win on Saturday. That sectional title also gives Bellmont their 40th in program history – the second most in the state trailing only Castle.

Ahead of a huge regional weekend, we’re honoring the top-ranked Braves as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Once again, Bellmont is loaded with talent in the front and back rows. Sophomore MaryKate Scheumann leads the Braves with 391 kills this season, along with 48 aces. Utah State commit Delaney Lawson is second on the team in kills with 385, while Jackie Sutter has 236 kills and a team-high 48 aces.

Bellmont is well accustomed to going on deep postseason runs. The Braves have finished as Class 3A state runner-up in three of the last four seasons (2019, 2021, 2022). With a rematch looming against No. 3 Angola, the Braves are determined to finally get over the hump this fall.

Bellmont’s regional semifinal match is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. If the Braves advance, they would face Benton Central or New Castle in the regional title match at 7 p.m.