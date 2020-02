ANTWERP, Oh. – The Antwerp Archers boys basketball team has made quite the turnaround in the program the past few seasons.

The Archers clinching a perfect regular season last night with a win over Delta, Antwerp moves to a clean 22-0 before the state tournament.

A perfect, undefeated regular-season record helped Antwerp boys basketball take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.