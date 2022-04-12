ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – Coming off a historic season that saw Antwerp reach the state finals for the first time in program history, we’re proud to honor the Archers boys basketball squad as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Antwerp celebrated their special season with a team banquet this past Wednesday at the high school.

The Archers finished 26-2 overall, advancing to the Division IV final four. Antwerp fell to Tri-Village 44-41 in the state semifinals in Dayton.

Under coach Doug Billman the Archers have been virtually unbeatable in recent years, having gone a combined 74-5 over the last three seasons.

This season the Archers were led by University of Findlay recruit Jagger Landers, as the program’s all-time leader scorer averaged 19.6 points and 9 rebounds a game. Sophomore Landon Brewer added 13.5 point and 5.6 rebounds a night, while senior guard Luke Krouse put up 8.1 points and a team-high 4.5 assists.