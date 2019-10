ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Fittingly late in October, a thriller sent Angola to regionals.

The Hornets clinched their first sectional title since 1996. We are proud to honor the Angola volleyball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

In their sectional final against Bishop Dwenger, the Hornets won in a thrilling five set match.

The face Bellmont on Saturday afternoon.