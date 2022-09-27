ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – With two weeks to go in the girls volleyball season, the buzz continues to build around Angola. Undefeated at 22-0, the Hornets have only lost two sets all season.

Angola’s dominance on the volleyball court earns them honors as your Optimum Performance Team of the Week!

Ranked fifth in the most recent Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 3A poll, Angola is led by juniors Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte. Ball, a Central Florida commit, and Gaerte, a Notre Dame commit, lead the team in kills with 185 and 267, respectively.

Led by head coach Lloy Ball, Angola is hoping they have the talent to go on a deep postseason run in October.

Angola wraps up the regular season with home matches against Prairie Heights and Churubusco, followed by road matches at Eastside and Carroll the following week.