ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola girls basketball played in nine games over a 15 day period and won them all including the NECC Tournament Championship over the weekend. That is why Angola girls basketball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

For the Lady Hornets, this is the third time in four seasons that the team has won the conference tournament.

Up next, Hornets girls basketball continues the season tonight when Angola travels to Westview.