ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, Angola boys track and field has jumped from 6th to 2nd overall in the state of Indiana. That is why Hornets track and field is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

This is highest Angola high school track has ever been ranked.

Angola only trails Carmel, which is five-times Angola’s size.

Up next, the Hornets will compete in the New Haven Relays this Friday.