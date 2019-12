ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Angola girls basketball team took a five-point deficit at halftime in a road game and turned it into at 12-point win to help the Hornets take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

The Hornets, coached by Brandon Appleton, are now the only team left unbeaten in NECC play thanks to their 40-28 win at Central Noble on Friday night.