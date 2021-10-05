TOTW: Angola boys cross country

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, the Angola boys’ cross country team took home the Northeast Corner Conference championship for the first time in the program’s history. That is why the Hornets are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

What makes this conference championship even more impressive is that the Hornets secured the victory with only six runners. Below are results for both the team finishes and individual performances.

Up next, Angola travels to West Noble for sectionals on Saturday.