TOTW: Adams Central Girls Basketball

MONROE, Ind. – The Adams Central Flying Jets girls basketball team have waited a long time to bring home the IHSAA Sectional Championship, 19 years to be exact, but this year it belongs to the Lady Jets.

Trailing the first three quarters of the championship game, Adams Central responded by putting up more points in the fourth quarter than they had the rest of the game combined to comeback and win, 32-30.

The team set a new school record with 19 wins and counting on the season.

Winning the sectional championship and record setting helped Adams Central take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.