MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the home stretch of the high school wrestling season, the Flying Jets of Adams Central are proving they belong in first class.

Last Saturday at Franklin Community High School, Adams Central finished as the Class A runner-up in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association (IHSWCA) state duals meet. Adams Central’s strong finish in the IHSWCA state tournament earns honors as your first Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week for 2023!

The Flying Jets are loaded with talent this season. Logan Uhlman is among the best for Adams Central, recently earning over 100 wins in his high school career. The Jets also feature some familiar faces from the football program, including Zac Wurm and Gavin Cook.

Adams Central looks to build on their strong showing over the weekend as sectionals approach. The Jets are set to compete in the ACAC wrestling meet on Jan. 20, with sectionals scheduled to begin the following week on Jan. 28.