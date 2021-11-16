TOTW: Adams Central Flying Jets football

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – On the road, 1A no. 3 Adams Central pulled off a dominate win over 1A no. 7 South Adams, getting crowned 1A Regional Champions with a 41-0 win. That is why AC football is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Now, the focus turns to semi-state. Adams Central has been in a semi-state championship 13 times as a program but have only won the title once, back in 2000.

Adams Central will travel to North Judson this Friday with a chance to punch a ticket to the state finals on the line with a Jets win, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty Field.