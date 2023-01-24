MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – In the 100th edition of the ACAC boys basketball tournament, Adams Central made history of their own when the Flying Jets earned the championship in mid-January. Adams Central earned their first conference tournament crown in 47 years after knocking off Woodlan in overtime.

The Jets’ ACAC tournament title is part of a recent run of success for the boys basketball program, who takes earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Since losing at Bellmont on Dec. 20, Adams Central has rattled off eight consecutive wins. Led by ACAC tournament MVP Isaac Schultz and Ethan Poling, the Jets are averaging nearly 60 points a game while holding teams to 50.5 per contest.

Adams Central looks to keep their winning streak intact this week against Eastbrook on Tuesday, followed by an ACAC contest against Heritage on Friday.