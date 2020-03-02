Sungjae Im Wins The Honda Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Canton Charge (27-13), defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (18-22), 111-106, in front of 8,347 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon for Head Coach Nate Reinking’s 100th career victory. The win was also Canton’s ninth-straight at home and sixth-straight overall.

The Charge were led by a season-high 26 points from Sir’Dominic Pointer to go along with his nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. Dean Wade scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and swatted two blocks in 29 minutes. Marques Bolden posted his seventh double-double of the year in a 16 point, 11 rebound and two block effort over 19 minutes.