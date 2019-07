FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She didn’t know she needed to make the putt. Lori Stinson calmy rolled it in nonetheless.

Stinson holds on to win her 5th overall and second FWGA City Title in a row. Sarah Frazier made a late charge on Sunday and shot a 69.

On Sunday, Stinson posted a 76.

Morgan and Madison Dabagia played in the final group with Stinson. The Homestead golfers had opportunities to make a run on the back nine but couldn’t get some critical putts to drop.