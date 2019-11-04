St-Amant scores as Komets fall to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Even after signing AJ Jenks, the Komet’s kyrptonite continues to be Toledo.
Fort Wayne loses to the Walleye on Sunday, 3-1.
Shawn St-Amant scored his 4th goal of the season for the Komets.
They face Cincinnati on Wednesday.
