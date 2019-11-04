St-Amant scores as Komets fall to Toledo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The song "Baby Shark" blared over loudspeakers and a wave of red washed across this politically blue capital Saturday as Nationals fans rejoiced at a parade marking Washington's first World Series victory since 1924.

"They say good things come to those who wait. Ninety-five years is a pretty long wait," Nationals owner Ted Lerner, who is 94, told the cheering crowd. "But I'll tell you, this is worth the wait."