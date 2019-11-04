St-Amant scores as Komets fall to Toledo

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KOMETS SUNDAY00000000_159494

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Even after signing AJ Jenks, the Komet’s kyrptonite continues to be Toledo.

Fort Wayne loses to the Walleye on Sunday, 3-1.

Shawn St-Amant scored his 4th goal of the season for the Komets.

They face Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss