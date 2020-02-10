Spacemen’s Jared Fisher Sets Scoring Record

FORT WAYNE, Ind.- Don’t look now, but the lead scorer on the fort wayne spacemen. making the team’s inaugural season one for the record books…



Jared fisher going into this weekend was one goal away from tying the league’s single-season scoring record and two goals away from setting his own.



He took that and more scoring four goals on Saturday and adding two on Sunday to sketch his name in the records for most goals scored in a single season.



With the season no where near over, that number could keep counting for Fisher.