BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — South Adams High School (SAHS) announced plans to host a “Free Community Night” to celebrate a return to the Stardome nearly two months after a pipe burst and destroyed the stadium’s floor.

Last Christmas, a frozen pipe burst in a custodial area near the gym, which allowed water to saturate the floor, said SAHS Athletic Director Jason Arnold in December.

As a result, Arnold said the damage to the floor resulted in a “total loss” of the hardwood.

However, the school has worked to restore the gym floor and plans to offer free admission for the basketball games being played Friday, Feb. 24, to support the community and celebrate the Starfires’ first game at the Stardome since the accident.

The freshman game will start at 5:00 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 6:15 p.m. and varsity at 7:45 p.m.