INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Pacers are sold on Tyrese Haliburton being the face of the franchise. With NBA free agency underway, Indiana is shoring up a cornerstone piece of the team by reportedly agreeing to a 5-year extension with Haliburton.

According to multiple reports, Haliburton’s contract is worth up to $260 million.

Haliburton enjoyed a career year in his first full season with the Pacers. The All-Star reserve averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game, hitting 49% of his shots on the floor and 40% from 3-point range. Haliburton also 10.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are already busy adding new faces to the team. On Friday, Indiana reportedly signed former Denver Nugget Bruce Brown to a 2-year, $45 million deal while also trading Chris Duarte to Sacramento.