Former Komet Adam Lewis hugs his son Braydin at the Komets Alumni game in August of 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Braydin Lewis, 19, son of former Fort Wayne Komet Adam Lewis, lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, the team announced on social media Sunday.

Lewis passed away late Saturday night with his family by his side, the team said.

The teen had been diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Not long after his diagnonsis, Lewis – a hockey player himself – was part of the Komets alumni game last august when his team, the Metro Jets, played against past and present Komets players.

His dad Adam played with him in that game.

That particular alumni game served as a fundraiser for Lewis’ treatment. More than $26,000 was raised.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the Lewis Family at this time. He will be dearly missed,” the team said on Twitter.