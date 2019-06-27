Snider’s Holtz poised for big year and holds IU, Purdue offers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Bishop Dwenger’s Joe Tippmann off at college in Wisconsin, it’s time for Snider’s Randy Holtz to pave the way for the offensive lineman in Fort Wayne.

The Panthers senior-to-be holds offers from Indiana and Purdue already.

The big tackle – 6’6″ and upwards of 300 lbs – hasn’t been playing offensive line that long and he’s seen tremendous strides in his game.

Holtz says he wants to stay close to home and a tough decision between Big Ten schools seems to be in his near future.

