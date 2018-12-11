Snider's Dellinger, Dwenger's Tippmann earn positional Mr. Football awards

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Snider's Simon Dellinger and Bishop Dwenger's Joe Tippmann are the best at what they do in the state of Indiana according to the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

The postional Mr. Football awards were announced on Tuesday and Dellinger (tight end) and Tippmann (offensive line) won at their respective position.

Dellinger, who will sign to play football at Army, snagged 30 receptions for 360 yards and 5 TDs for a Snider team that went 9-3 overall.

Tippmann, who will sign with Wisconsin next week, led Dwenger to a 14-1 record and the 4A state title. He racked up 102 pancake blocks as a senior.

Both Dellinger and Tippmann will be featured on the WANE-TV Fab 15 Christmas Day at 6 & 11 p.m. on WANE-TV.