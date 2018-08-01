Snider's Dellinger commits to Army
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snider senior Simon Dellinger announced his college commitment on Wednesday via Twitter, as the six-foot-five, 230-pound tight end will take his talents to Army.
Dellinger snagged 17 passes for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.
Dellinger selected Army over Air Force, Navy, and Eastern Michigan.
He older brother, Zenden Dellinger, is beginning his first season at Indiana University after transferring from Western Michigan.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
TinCaps open series with extra inning...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Komets sign six to preseason roster