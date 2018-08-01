Sports

Snider's Dellinger commits to Army

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 05:58 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snider senior Simon Dellinger announced his college commitment on Wednesday via Twitter, as the six-foot-five, 230-pound tight end will take his talents to Army.

Dellinger snagged 17 passes for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.

Dellinger selected Army over Air Force, Navy, and Eastern Michigan.

He older brother, Zenden Dellinger, is beginning his first season at Indiana University after transferring from Western Michigan.

