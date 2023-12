FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading his team to a Class 5A State Championship, Snider running back Uriah Buchanan took home the Euell Wilson award, given to the best player in the S-A-C.

Buchanan tallied 817 yards on 123 carries his Senior season, rushing for 10 touchdowns. Buchanan carried for over 200 yards in Snider’s state title victory over Decatur Central while scoring on rushes from 80 and 95 yards.