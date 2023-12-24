ATLANTA, GA (WANE) – The Colts were held to just 262 yards of total offense on Sunday in their 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, falling to 8-7 on the year.

Gardner Minshew went 20/37 for 201 yards and one interception to Snider graduate Jesse Bates III. Jonathan Taylor had 18 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown in his return from injury. Kylen Granson led the team with 62 yards on 5 catches.

The Colts posted only one sack on quarterback Taylor Heinicke who threw for 229 yards on the day.

The Colts sit at the final AFC wildcard spot after Sunday due to tiebreakers.

The Colts return home next week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff set for 1 p.m. on CBS.