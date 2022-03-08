CINCINNATI (WANE) – Snider grad Jessie Bates helped lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl this past season, and he’ll be with the Bengals for at least one more season as the club has placed the franchise tag on their star safety.

The one-year tag means Bates will be paid roughly $13 million for the 2022 season. It gives both sides time to work out a possible long-term contract, as Bates was scheduled to be a free agent this off-season as his rookie deal expired.

The franchise tag allows Bates and the team to negotiate a long-term contract until July 15. If a new deal isn’t signed by then, Bates won’t be eligible for a contract extension until after the 2022 season.

Bates was a second round pick out of Wake Forest by the Bengals in 2018 and became an immediate starter in Cincinnati. He’s played in 63 of a possible 65 games since being drafted, starting all 63 games played.

Bates, who just turned 25 last month, started 15 games this past season with 88 tackles and an interception. He stepped up his play in the playoffs, with two interceptions, six pass deflections, and 20 tackles in four postseason contests – including an interception of Matthew Stafford in the end zone in the Super Bowl that saved a touchdown.