FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - It was a perfect night for baseball on a perfectly manicured field.

Another set of high school baseball games were played at Parkview Field while the TinCaps continued their roadtrip.

Snider 7, South Side 2

Wawasee 10, Whitko 3