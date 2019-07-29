Skender homers in TinCaps win over Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 7-1, at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon behind three hits and three RBIs from third basemanEthan Skender.

Skender, a 22-year-old from Central Illinois, hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning against Dragons starter Jhon De Jesus to make it 3-0. It was Skender’s first homer as a TinCap, after joining the team two weeks ago. San Diego’s 28th round pick in 2016, who missed the last three seasons due to three knee surgeries, added an RBI single in the fourth, and also singled in the eighth. Through 10 games with Fort Wayne, Skender is batting .300 with a .378 on-base percentage and seven RBIs.

Before Skender’s homer, shortstop Justin Lopez gave the ‘Caps a 1-0 lead earlier in the second with an RBI double. Lopez is now on a seven-game hitting streak and eight-game on-base streak.

Fort Wayne (12-23, 45-58) added three more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to build a 7-0 advantage. In the fourth, following Skender’s run-scoring hit that moved catcher Juan Fernandez to third base, they executed a double-steal. After that, second baseman Tucupita Marcano provided an RBI single. In the fifth, right fielder Agustin Ruiz, who, like Skender, had three hits, including a double, scored from third base on a wild pitch. Ruiz extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Midwest League.

Meanwhile, Cullen Dana, a 21-year-old left-hander making only his second start as a TinCap, tossed 5 2/3 innings with only an unearned run allowed in the sixth. Righties Jose Quezada (2 1/3) and Adrian Martinez followed with scoreless relief.

