Siebenaler signs with AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Carroll High School standout Blake Siebenaler will play next season in the AHL, just a level below the NHL.

The 23-year old Siebenaler has signed a contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, for the 2019-20 season.

VIDEO: A former @carrollchargers standout and the first player who grew up in FW to be drafted by a NHL team, Blake Siebenaler (@BlakeSiebenaler) was back in the Summit City Wednesday night as a member of the Wheeling Nailers! pic.twitter.com/asZ9u3pbta — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) March 7, 2019

Siebenaler started last season playing for the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he was traded midseason to the Penguins organization. He played one game with WBS then was sent to Pittsburgh’s ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

He’d play just seven games for the Nailers – including one in Fort Wayne – before an injury ended his season on March 15.

A six-foot-two defenseman, Siebenaler was a third round pick by the Blue Jackets (number 77 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.