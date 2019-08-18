Sellout Crowd Spurs TinCaps to Comeback Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In front of 7,784 fans (the 15th sellout crowd of the season), the TinCaps rallied from an early deficit en route to a 3-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) on a warm summer night. Fort Wayne has now won nine of its last 11 games at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (23-31, 56-66) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a no-doubt Ethan Skender home run to left field in the second inning. Since joining Fort Wayne on July 14, Skender is batting .320 in 27 games with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.

Bowling Green (32-22, 71-53) scored twice in the third to take the lead, but the lead was short lived, as the TinCaps roared back in front in the sixth. First, consecutive triples by Ripken Reyes, in his team debut, and Blake Hunt tied the score at two. Then, three straight walks eventually brought home Hunt and gave the ‘Caps a lead they would never give up. In his last two games, Hunt is 5-for-9 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The TinCaps bullpen was nearly unhittable in five combined innings of work. Dylan Coleman (2.0 IP), Franklin Van Gurp (1.0 IP) and Mason Fox (2.0 IP) combined for 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit in their scintillating innings of relief.

Fox was particularly awe-inspiring. The former two-way player at Gardner-Webb University struck out all six batters he faced. The right-hander has now thrown seven scoreless innings in five relief appearances with the TinCaps, racking up 16 strikeouts and no walks in the process.

Against Eastern Division-leading Bowling Green, Fort Wayne pitchers matched a season high for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 15 total.

