Second season of Brohm era begins for Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) - The second season of the Jeff Brohm era began Wednesday in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers hit the practice field for the first time in the 2018 season.

Purdue exceeded most expectations in Brohm's first season, racking up a 7-6 overall record that included a bowl game victory against Arizona. The Boilermakers also defeated IU to claim the Old Oaken Bucket.

Among those looking to earn a role on Saturdays this season is true freshman and two-time Fab 15 selection Lawrence Johnson. The Snider grad will wear no. 90 for the Boilermakers.

Purdue opens the season with a Thursday night game at home when they take on Northwestern on August 30.