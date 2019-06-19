Schrock to lead Fort Wayne Spacemen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new junior hockey team in Fort Wayne and it will have a familiar face at the helm as Snider grad and former Fort Wayne Komet Kaleigh Schrock was named head coach on Wednesday.

As a player, Schrock won a NCAA Division III national championship at Neumann College. He played six seasons with his hometown Komets, winning two championships.

As a coach Schrock led the Summit City Panthers high school team to the 1A state title two seasons ago. He is currently Trine University’s Youth Program Manager and assistant Thunder Ice Arena manager. He also serves as Director of Coaching and Player Development for the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association and is an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Vipers.

The Spacemen will play in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) this upcoming season.