Schaafsma won’t return to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four seasons in Fort Wayne forward Jamie Schaafsma will not be returning to the Komets this upcoming season.

Schaafsma announced the move via social media on Wednesday morning.

Schaafsma had served as Komets captain since he arrived in Fort Wayne. He also previously served as an assistant coach.

This past campaign he registered 14 goals and 17 assists in 67 games while also logging time as a defenseman.

Schaafsma was named both the team MVP and the unsung hero following the regular season.