Sato misses IndyCar season opener after crash practice

Takuma Sato stands on pit road as he prepares for qualifying for an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Takuma Sato missed the delayed season-opening IndyCar race after a crash in qualifying.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team wasn’t able to get the car repaired in time for the green flag Saturday night at Texas. Sato got high into Turn 1 on the start of his qualifying run. He slammed hard into the wall about 2 1/2 hours before the race started. The crew crew worked feverishly to try to get the car ready the race, which followed practice and qualifying earlier in the day. Sato was the polesitter at Texas last year, when he finished 15th.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.