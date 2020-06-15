Sack specialist Robert Mathis next to join Colts’ Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS – Next up: Robert Mathis.

One of the Indianapolis Colts’ most decorated late-round draft picks has realized the highest honor of his 14-year career as the latest addition to the team’s Ring of Honor.

Mathis, an unheralded fifth-round pick in 2003, will have his name added to the elite list at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 22 when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers. He’s the 17th honoree, and follows former disruptive teammate Dwight Freeney, who was inducted last year.

“From a fifth-round pick from a small college to one of the most effective and feared defensive players in the NFL, Robert Mathis was a centerpiece of the historic Colts teams of the last two decades,’’ owner Jim Irsay said Monday in a team release. “He was undersized and underrated, bt he made up for it with a motor that wouldn’t quit and a flawless technique that outmatched the most talented linemen in the league.

“And to watch him strip-sack the quarterback – which he did better and more than anyone in NFL history – was a thing of beauty. What’s more, Robert has stayed connected to the Horseshoe and has helped guide and teach our next generation of players.’’

Mathis holds the Colts record with 123 sacks, a total that ranks 17th in NFL history. His 47 sack-forced fumbles are a league record. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL with a team-record 19.5 sacks in 2013.

