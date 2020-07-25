Sabonis has ‘significant foot injury,’ leaves NBA bubble

ORLANDO (WANE) – Initially reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Pacers All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA Bubble in Orlando to receive treatment for a foot injury.
The Pacers later clarified Sabonis’ status, saying he is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a night over 62 games before the pandemic halted the season.
The move comes at a curious time for the Pacers, as guard Victor Oladipo is still weighing his decision regarding whether or not to play during the NBA restart.