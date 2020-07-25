Sabonis has ‘significant foot injury,’ leaves NBA bubble

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020

ORLANDO (WANE) – Initially reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Pacers All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA Bubble in Orlando to receive treatment for a foot injury.

Domantas Sabonis will leave the NBA campus in Orlando to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot.



The Pacers later clarified Sabonis’ status, saying he is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a night over 62 games before the pandemic halted the season.

The move comes at a curious time for the Pacers, as guard Victor Oladipo is still weighing his decision regarding whether or not to play during the NBA restart.