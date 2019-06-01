Saalfrank, Hoosiers stay alive with win over UIC

No. 24 Indiana baseball turned around to pick up a 9-5 victory over UIC on Saturday afternoon to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.



KEY MOMENTS

• UIC jumped on Indiana first, as the Flames got a two-run home run from Scott Ota in the bottom of the first inning.

• In the top of the second, senior Ryan Fineman and junior Scotty Bradley each reached base, leading to a two-run triple from freshman Grant Richardson . The Hoosiers went on to plate a third run in the frame on an attempted double steal.

• The Flames marched back in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Joshua Figueroa.

• In the top of the fourth inning, Richardson singled to lead off the inning, eventually leading to an RBI double down the line from junior Jeremy Houston .

• The Hoosiers opened the game up in the top of the sixth, as senior Matt Lloyd nailed a three-run home run to give IU a 7-3 lead. Sophomore Cole Barr followed the next inning with a solo home run to bring the lead to five runs.

• After sophomore Drew Ashley hit a solo home run to center in the ninth, UIC clawed back with two runs, but sophomore Tommy Sommer came in to hold the lead to four runs.



NOTES

• Lloyd’s home run was the 37th of his career, putting him in a three-way tie with Logan Sowers (2015-18) and Mickey Morandini (1985-88) for seventh in the IU record books.

• Lloyd and Barr each hit out their 17th home run of the season, as they both tied Josh Phegley (2009) for the ninth most home runs in a single season at IU.

• Freshman Gabe Bierman allowed just two hits and no runs in 3.2 innings of relief to pick up the win. He has allowed three hits in 5.1 innings in the NCAA Tournament so far.



UP NEXT

Indiana will play the loser of Louisville and Illinois State at noon on Sunday. If the Hoosiers go on to win that game on Sunday, they will play again at 6 p.m. on Sunday.