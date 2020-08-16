Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman expects to get a little emotional when he drives into Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

His last race race at Daytona ended with Newman exiting in the back of an ambulance as countless onlookers feared for his life. Newman will return to the scene of his most harrowing crash as NASCAR debuts on Daytona’s road course.

Newman had to be cut from his No. 6 Ford in February after wrecking while leading the final lap of the Daytona 500.

He says “after February I’m pretty emotional every day. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to continue on.”

