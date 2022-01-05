Ross Browner, 2-time All-American at Notre Dame, dies at 67

FILE – Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Ross Browner waves to the crowd during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, has died. He was 67. Browner’s son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022, that his father had died. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

(AP) Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and longtime defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, has died. He was 67.

Browner’s son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter that his father had died. A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family.

He was the oldest of six brothers, and three others, Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner, also played in the NFL. Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977.