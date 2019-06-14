Roman, TinCaps cool off Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – Luis Roman’s three-run home run capped a six-run third inning as the TinCaps never trailed in a 8-3 win at Bowling Green that completed a three-game sweep of the Hot Rods in their own ballpark.

The win gives manager Anthony Contreras 225 victories leading the TinCaps. He’s just 3 wins away from passing Doug Dascenzo as the franchise’s all-time wins leader.

The TinCaps host Lake County for three games this weekend before the All-Star break. Friday’s game is set for 7:05 at Parkview Field.





