INDIANAPOLIS — Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor have been suspended indefinitely for the 2023 NFL season for betting on games in the 2022 season.

The NFL announced the official decision on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after the announcement, the Colts announced they had waived Rodgers.

Rodgers was one of several players facing full-season 2023 suspensions as part of the league’s latest investigation into gambling allegations according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The NFL announced last week that it planned on reinforcing its gambling policy to players. All rookies will now be required to attend mandatory education sessions and a group of league officials are making in-person visits to team facilities to clarify what activities are prohibited amid the rapid proliferation of sports gambling.

The six “key rules” of the gambling policy the league officials will emphasize are:

Don’t bet on the NFL. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel. Don’t have someone bet for you. Don’t share team “inside information.” Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season. Don’t play daily fantasy football.

The NFL has already suspended five additional players this offseason including Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Rodgers was among players implicated in an anticipated second wave of suspensions from the league.

A fourth-year cornerback and kick returner for the Colts, Rodgers took “full responsibility” for his alleged gambling shortly afterward, apologizing via social media.

Now he’s set to miss all of the 2023 season for what Sports Handle reported as “pervasive wagering activities.”

There is reportedly evidence that Rodgers used an acquaintance to place some bets on his own team during the 2022 season.