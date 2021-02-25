Rod Woodson Foundation to host football camp for youth, high school student athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hope Through Football, a Rod Woodson Foundation, announced it will host a football camp for local youth and high school student-athletes from July 6 through July 10.

Hope Through Football’s mission is to provide a platform for International and American football players to hone their skills on and off the field. The camp will also focus on character development and sportsmanship, helping athletes learn who they are meant to be as a person.

Hope Through Football, in partnership with the National Football League’s (NFL) “Way to Play” initiative, will teach players the details of the game from the perspective of former NFL players and coaches, the press release said.

The three-day camp includes: speed clinics, classroom-style teaching of proper on-field techniques, breakout sessions on life skills, breakout sessions for coaches, recruitment tactics, food trucks and more.

The Hope Through Football Camp will be offered to area kids on July 6 and 7. The camp for High school athletes will run from July 8 through July 10.

“Everything I have in my life is from football, playing it, coaching it, talking about it on TV and calling games over the radio. To give back to a sport that has given me everything that was a very easy decision. I started HOPE Through Football to give players here in the U.S. and internationally the same opportunity to live a dream and to believe in who they are like I had,” said Rod Woodson.

To make the camp accessible to as many local athletes as possible, Hope Through Football is partnering with Fort Wayne’s River City Sports, Inc. to provide the camp to youth in grades three through 12.

“We are honored to be working with Rod and his foundation to bring this experience to Fort Wayne. While helping prepare our youth for the “game of life” River City Sports is committed to providing more opportunities for players, parents, and coaches to enjoy participating in youth sports,” said Willie Burton, President & CEO of River City Sports.

For more information about the Hope Through Football camp, please contact Willie Burton at willieburton41@yahoo.com or 260-438-7843.