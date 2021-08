FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WANE) – According to a story by the Los Angeles Times, Philip Rivers hasn’t completely closed the door on a return to the NFL.

Rivers is currently in his first season as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

Rivers retired following the 2020 NFL season, his lone year for the Indianapolis Colts. He played the previous 16 years with the Chargers.

Rivers indicated if he did return to the NFL it would likely be later in the season.