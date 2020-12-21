Riley Ott Buries Career-High Five 3-Pointers in Loss to NKU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics) – Riley Ott scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball’s 80-63 loss to Northern Kentucky. Ott cashed in on a career-high five 3-pointers against the Norse on Sunday (Dec. 20).

Ott’s career day wasn’t just about scoring, as she also grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists, recorded three steals and recorded just one turnover.

Shayla Sellers found the bottom of the bucket first, dropping in a driving layup. Ott buried a step-back triple shortly before Sellers found Rylie Parker for a fastbreak layup to go up 7-2. With 1:21 to go in the opening frame, Hannah Hess scored a 3-pointer after shimmying around her defender. The ‘Dons found Hess again on an outlet pass up the floor for an easy left-handed layup to head into the second quarter down just two. NKU held this lead for the rest of the contest.

Hess was getting the job done on the defensive end as well, as she drew two straight offensive fouls from NKU in the second quarter. To close the first half, Parker drove in the left side of the lane and got the friendly roll for two. Ott had one more chance before halftime and she was able to convert on a 3-pointer from the right side.

Midway through the third, Ott knocked in a 3-pointer and Kendal Muxlow stole the ball away from NKU on the next possession. The ‘Dons got running and found Krisen Hunt for the lay-in. Muxlow stole the ball again on the following NKU try, then Ott knocked in another triple to cap off the 8-0 run.

Off an out-of-bounds play in the fourth quarter, Aubrey Stupp rebounded a miss and found a cutting Hunt who laid it in for a pair. On the next possession, Ott scored on another 3-pointer, which was her fifth of the day. Hunt got going late, knocking in two triples in an 18-second span. The ‘Dons held NKU without a 3-point attempt in the final period.

Hunt (11) and Bell (10) joined Ott as the Mastodons in double-figures. Grayson Rose led the Norse with 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds.

The Mastodons committed nine turnovers while forcing Northern Kentucky into 22.

Northern Kentucky moves to 4-4, 4-0 Horizon League while Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 0-6, 0-4 Horizon. The next game on the docket for the Mastodons is a New Year’s Day clash with UIC at 3 p.m. in the Gates Sports Center. The ‘Dons beat the Flames last season 61-50.