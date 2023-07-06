FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Komets co-owner Richard Franke passed away Tuesday, July 4, at age 79, the team announced Thursday.

Richard served as minority owner of the Komets for 33 years alongside his four brothers, Bill, Steve, David, and Michael, and Scott Sproat.

When the original Komets franchise moved to New York in 1990, Richard and his brothers worked to purchase a franchise from Flint, Michigan, and immediately move the team to Fort Wayne, keeping the historic hockey franchise in the Summit City.

“We all remember him driving us to games as a kid,” said Michael, president of the Fort Wayne Komets. “He loved hockey, the Komets and his beloved Montreal Canadians.”

During his tenure, Richard oversaw numerous Komets championships.

“Winning the first championship in 1993 was a big deal for the whole family, especially for Rich, a longtime Komet fan,” said Steve, CEO of the Komets.

Richard is survived by his wife, Cherylene; son, Jeffery; daughter, Pamela; his sister Mary; and his four brothers.

“I owe a lot to my brother,” said David, general manager of the Komets. “I will miss him dearly.”

He also served as part-owner of Perfection Autowash Full Service Express in Fort Wayne and represented the first graduating class at Bishop Luers High School in 1962, according to his obituary.