CINCINNATI (WANE) – An important deadline is fast approaching for those who were designated with the NFL franchise tag, including Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

Cincinnati and Bates have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension to keep the Snider grad with the Bengals. According to multiple reports, it appears the two sides are nowhere near close on an agreement.

The Bengals assigned the tag to Bates back in March before his rookie contract expired. The one-year tag would pay roughly $13 million for the 2022 season. If the two sides fail to agree to an extension by the July deadline, Bates won’t be eligible for a new contract until the end of the season.

During the regular season, Bates piled up nearly 90 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. He also snagged a pair of picks in the postseason, including one in the Super Bowl.