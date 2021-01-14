Report: Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars nearing deal

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacts to his team missing a field goal against Indiana in an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes’ third spring practice was a bad one, Tuesday, March 24, 2015, and coach Urban Meyer let everybody know about […]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward a deal to make him the team’s coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because an agreement was not in place. The person says it could be done soon.

Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year break that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer has won three college national championships, with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.